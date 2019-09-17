Man shot dead in car, woman also injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man died and a woman in the car with him is expected to survive her injuries after gunshots were fired at them from another vehicle.
An LMPD spokeswoman said it all happened at about 7:15 p.m. in the area of 32nd Street and River Park Drive, on Louisville’s west side.
Shotspotter technology tipped officers to the area, and once they arrived, they found a vehicle that had wrecked and overturned, the spokeswoman said.
Both victims were taken to University Hospital, where the man died a short time later. Neither of the victims’ identities has been released.
Initial reports “indicate that the couple was driving on River Park when they sustained gunfire from another moving vehicle,” the spokeswoman said in a release.
Information about suspects or motives was not available.
