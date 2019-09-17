New Albany to welcome first new hotel in 2 decades

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - New Albany’s first new hotel in more than 20 years is set to open this month.
Our partners at the News and Tribune reported Monday that the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott is nearly finished. It’s part of the Daisy Summit project, going up behind Home Depot and Tucker’s, just near State Street and interstates 64 and 265.
The 84-room hotel will offer views of New Albany and the Louisville skyline, as well as a gym, pool and outdoor fire pit, the News & Tribune reported.
“(The hotel) will bring fresh accommodations and amenities to visitors of our historic city,” New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said in a news release. “It will also offer affordable and friendly business service to travelers on the go.”
