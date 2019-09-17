One person injured in LMPD cruiser crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News is awaiting more information regarding an LMPD cruiser crash at S Preston and Hill Street, which is about a mile away from St. Stephens Cemetery.
The report of a possible crash came between 11:30 p.m. and Midnight late Monday. On scene, a WAVE 3 News crew discovered an LMPD cruiser was damaged.
MetroSafe confirmed one person was injured in the incident, though officials have not said if that person was an LMPD officer.
This story will be updated once more information is released.
