Over 100 positions to fill at Galt House hiring event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new restaurant and a remodeled old favorite at the Galt House are looking to hire 100 people.
Walker's Exchange and neighboring bar, Jockey Silks, are looking for servers, line cooks, bartenders, hosts, stewards, and more, and may be full- or part-time.
A hiring fair is set for September 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the West Tower of the Galt House.
Some positions will be filled on the spot. Attendees are asked to bring two forms of ID.
