Police say community awareness played huge role in finding missing girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are crediting social media and concerned citizens for helping them find a girl who was missing for several hours early Monday morning.
Four-year-old Lyric Rushin was found almost two miles away from her home. Her mother had posted on social media that she woke up Monday morning and noticed her daughter wasn’t there, adding that their door was unlocked. She asked the public to help find her, and many came out to their home on 27th Street to help in the search.
On Tuesday, LMPD updated the case and said they are still investigating, but they believe Lyric simply wandered from her home. How she made it two miles away, however, remains a mystery.
Police said Lyric was reported missing around 3:20 a.m. Monday. Six hours later, around 9:20 a.m., the girl was found at 41st and Market streets.
Police said several people saw Lyric in the area of 41st and Market, and called police after recognizing her on the news.
“Officers responded to the scene,” LMPD Major Crimes Division Maj. Josh Hasch said. “They did find the girl and found the gentleman that she was walking behind, and then brought him in for questioning. He is not currently in custody. We are keeping all of our options open.”
Police said they are still investigating this case and they aren’t ruling anything out.
“A lot of things could have gone wrong,” Major Hasch said. “We don’t know how she got from point A to point B. She didn’t appear to have any physical assault. She was seen by doctors who also did an examination on her and did not find any signs of assault or trauma ... Thank the Lord.”
Police said the man Lyric was walking behind did not call police. They are looking at real-time crime surveillance cameras in the area.
Investigators said when they found Lyric, she wasn’t wearing shoes. Police stressed that they don’t know how she got to where she did two miles from her home, and they are asking people in the area to check surveillance cameras on their property.
“At this point we are not ruling out on anything,” Hasch said. “We need to make sure we cross our T’s and dot our I’s, get everything to make sure we do right by this young lady and ensure nothing took place and try to find out what exactly did go on.”
If you have any information you are urged to call 574-LMPD.
