Spalding students displaced due to dorm mold

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A dorm at Spalding University has been temporarily closed due to mold issues.
According to the school, a common mold was found in some rooms in Morrison Hall.
Students were relocated Friday, Sept 13 while the residence hall is cleaned.
The relocation is expected to last for about 2 weeks and affects around 70 students.
Some students are being moved to another campus residence hall while others have opted to commute temporarily.
Spalding University says the affected students will be compensated for being moved.
The university has put dehumidifiers in the building to reduce the mold levels.
Spalding thanked students, staff and the University of Louisville for their assistance in the situation.
