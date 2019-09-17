Troubles expand for local general contractor following Troubleshooter investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville couple said they've lost thousands of dollars and they have nowhere to turn after finding themselves in the middle of a home improvement nightmare.
WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters reported last month about complaints made to the Kentucky Attorney General about a local contractor, once the subject of a WAVE 3 News story in 2004.
Since the most recent story, several viewers have reached out to WAVE 3 News about Gregg Dunn, the owner of G&S Contracting LLC. WAVE 3 News also found missing permits, a court order for judgements and lawsuits brought by several different people.
Lisa Casey and her husband, Bill, reached out after they say they paid Dunn $30,000 to make an addition to their home.
But, despite getting all the money, Dunn never finished the work in a year and a half, the Caseys said.
“He’ll just deny, deny, deny, deny,” Lisa Casey said.
Since the last report, a worker with another company was hurt after falling through the deck being built by G&S.
“It’s just collapsed right from under him,” Casey said. “I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ He’s lucky he didn’t break his back.”
After getting pictures of the collapse, WAVE 3 News was right back on the phone with the city’s Codes and RegulationsDdepartment. Turns out, Dunn never got a permit to build the deck, no drawings ever presented.
The City also said Dunn did not have the proper permits for additional work done after the city’s initial inspection. The department also said it did not have any records of current insurance or worker’s comp.
But that’s not all.
WAVE 3 News also found several lawsuits involving Dunn, which included a court order to pay back more than $36,000. The attorney involved in that case said he’s been trying to collect since March 2017.
Another attorney, JP Ward, said Dunn owes his client $29,400. He showed WAVE 3 News the lien documents from 2005. It was one of a handful of others on the county’s website.
The accusations were something Dunn denied when WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters paid him a visit.
“There’s people that you owe a lot of money to, that you were ordered by the court to pay,” a WAVE 3 News crew said.
“No, there’s not,” Dunn said.
“Yes, there is. We have the court documents, Greg.”
“Get out of my face,” Dunn replied before getting in his vehicle and driving off.
Some of the lawsuits date back more than 15 years, when WAVE 3 News did the first story about him under a different business name.
“It’s really just get a lawyer and try to do the best you can,” Rep. Kevin Bratcher said.
Part of the problem is that in Kentucky, general contractors are not required to have a license, making it almost impossible to hold accountable the small few who are breaking the rules.
“It’s heartbreaking, you know?” Bratcher said. “I could see my mother getting tripped up with something like that.”
Bratcher is now working on legislation to protect people like the Caseys, possibly through changing licensing requirements.
The trick, he said, will be striking a balance, to stop the few problem contractors while not infringing on the good ones.
House Representative Adam Koenig, who is also the Chair of Kentucky’s Licensing, Occupations & Administrative Regulations Committee told WAVE 3 News he is also considering what the options are, though he believes the government alone won’t solve the problem.
He said requiring a license may not stop bad behavior, but believes licensing would theoretically allow for them to be tracked. He called the issue a double-edged sword, but thinks there’s got to be a way to protect consumers.
In the meantime, the Caseys face having to spend even more money to tear down Dunn’s work which other contractors told her would have never passed inspections.
Dunn has told WAVE 3 News that the Caseys were difficult customers and that they were the ones who delayed the work.
The Caseys said they are not done with him.
“We’ll probably never get our money back, but I’m not going down without a fight,” she said.
WAVE 3 News reached out to the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, which provided copies of the Caseys’ complaint, but could not confirm or deny an active investigation.
