UPDATE: LMPD officer injured in crash during pursuit
The crashed LMPD cruiser was found at Preston and Hill Streets in Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff | September 17, 2019 at 2:19 AM EDT - Updated September 17 at 8:18 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer was treated for minor injuries after a crash involving an LMPD cruiser during a pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

Dwight Mitchell, a LMPD spokesman, said the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. at Preston and Hill streets. The marked police car was going north on S. Preston when it failed to negotiate a turn and struck the concrete supports of a pedestrian overpass.

The stolen vehicle also struck and unmarked LMPD vehicle during the pursuit, Mitchell said.

The officer was taken to University of Louisville Hospital by fellow officers for treatment.

