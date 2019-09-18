Census Bureau hiring 1,600 temporary workers in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Need a job? The U.S. Census Bureau needs 1,600 temporary workers in Louisville for the 2020 census.
Recruiters have been traveling around the city- including a community meeting Tuesday night in the Hallmark neighborhood.
The jobs offer flexible hours with daytime, evening and weekend work available.
Pay ranges between $13.50 and $24.50 per hour. Employees are also reimbursed for travel and paid for training.
Available jobs:
· Recruiting assistants travel throughout geographic areas to visit with community-based organizations, attend promotional events and conduct other recruiting activities.
· Census field supervisors conduct fieldwork to support and conduct on-the-job training for census takers and/or to follow-up in situations where census takers have confronted issues, such as not gaining entry to restricted areas.
· Census takers work in the field. Some field positions require employees to work during the day to see addresses on buildings. Other field positions require interviewing the public, so employees must be available to work when people are usually at home, such as in the evening and on weekends.
The application process is all online.
The U.S. Constitution requires a count of every person living in the United States and its territories every 10 years.
The information produced by the census determines how much influence each state has in the federal government. It is used in setting boundaries for local voting districts and it affects funding for local public services.
Census workers ensure that each person is counted only once and in the right place.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.