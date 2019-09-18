Commissioner Quarles addresses challenges farmers face on the job

"Farming is one of the most fulfilling and rewarding professions, but our farmers also carry a great deal of stress. It has all the ingredients for mental health issues, with hard, physical labor, great financial risks, and often uncertain returns,” State Representative Brandon Reed said, “the men and women who farm are serving our nation in the most fundamental way. The least we can do is take a moment during Farm Safety Week to raise awareness for the growing issue of suicide in the farming community.”