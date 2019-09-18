Commissioner Quarles addresses challenges farmers face on the job

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The week of Sept 15-21 has been proclaimed as farm safety and health week.
Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said in a press release that the week is to bring awareness to the risks farmers face while on the job.
Quarles said in addition to the physical demands of farming, farmers deal with mental stress and health issues and the week will give farmers access to resources to get the help they need.
"Farming is one of the most fulfilling and rewarding professions, but our farmers also carry a great deal of stress. It has all the ingredients for mental health issues, with hard, physical labor, great financial risks, and often uncertain returns,” State Representative Brandon Reed said, “the men and women who farm are serving our nation in the most fundamental way. The least we can do is take a moment during Farm Safety Week to raise awareness for the growing issue of suicide in the farming community.”
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) Farm and Home Safety Program will demonstrate rollover tractor simulations to high schools in Kentucky.
The Pep Rally for Life events will offer safety displays for ATVs, lawn mowers and more.
The Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center reported that 14 people died on the job last year.
