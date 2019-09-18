Dare to Care and UofL partner to combat food insecurity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s largest food bank is partnering with the University of Louisville to combat food insecurity on campus.
On Wednesday, the university announced Dare to Care will provide frozen foods and canned goods to the Cardinal Cupboard, a food pantry that started in January, to offer a variety of healthy items for those on campus to choose from.
The partnership with Dare to Care is in addition to some of the other offerings provided by the Cardinal Cupboard. The Food Recovery Network chapter at UofL collects leftovers on campus to bring to the pantry.
Brian Riendeau, the Dare to Care Executive Director said, “Our community founded Dare to Care 50 years ago, and our community’s continuing passion to ensure everyone has the food they need to be healthy still fuels our ongoing innovations and new partnerships. In this spirit, we are thrilled and honored to partner with the University of Louisville on this new endeavor that will improve the health and the future of so many who are struggling to have a bright future."
According to UofL, Aramark, an on-campus dining option will donate 200 meal swipes to students in need.
