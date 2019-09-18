Dry weather leads to more burn bans across the state

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As dry stretch continues through WAVE Country, more than 40 counties are under burn bans.
While the official start of the fall forest fire season still about a week and a half away, forestry officials are wanting to advise people to take extra precautions.
Last year set a record low for the number forest fires experienced throughout the state.
But officials say there is a major problem, more vegetation has grown in wooded areas during the wet months and is now drying out. The rain, that has not come, helps get rid of the typical fuels that spread fires more quickly.
“What also tends to happen in our ecosystem is all those moist and damp conditions will also increase our decomposition rate," Daniel Boon National Forest Fire Management Officer EJ Bunzendahl said. "So, the leaves that fell last year, if they are moist and damp for a long period of time, they will start decomposing and go away.”
