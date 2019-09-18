FallTALK! Wednesday Edition

Day 22 of no rain for Louisville. We get a drought update Thursday morning and fully expand an expansion of the drought area.
The heat remains the other headline but extreme heat is become less and less of a factor. As the sun angle lowers each day this month, the hours/mins of heating also reduce. Having said that, the dry ground and sunshine is still pushing us over normal limits on heating.
There is a chance the eastern flow today could develop some mid-level clouds in the afternoon that roll in backwards. These could make or break the difference for the airport reaching 90 or high but either way, a very warm afternoon ahead.
We will keep repeating this pattern into the weekend.
Our next cold front is still on tap to arrive sometime Monday but the amount of moisture it will bring with it is still very much in question. Yes, there is a chance some will get zero rainfall from this front.
It will at least allow for a dip in our temperatures ...at least for a few days. The heat shield is showing up again to close out September and perhaps even as we kick off October.
No significant pattern change is showing up yet with high confidence. Stay tuned!
