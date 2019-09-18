FORECAST: Hot and dry conditions continue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s weather looks to be a carbon copy of yesterday’s conditions.
Plenty of sunshine pushes temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s once again.
Overnight lows drop into the 60s under mostly clear skies. Rinse and repeat on Thursday.
Extra clouds from Tropical Depression Imelda’s remnants push into WAVE Country Friday, but highs still climb to near 90°.
Unfortunately for this weekend’s festivals, the heat goes nowhere. An approaching cold front brings rain chances chances to the region late Sunday through Tuesday however those chances remain low. Behind the front, temperatures fall into the 80s.
