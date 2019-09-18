Humana co-founder David Jones dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The co-founder and former CEO of Louisville-based Humana, Inc. has died. David Jones was 88.
Jones, who was chairman of the board for 44 years and CEO for 37 years, died this morning. He retired from the company in 2007.
In a statement announcing the death of Jones, Bruce Broussard, the current Humana President & CEO, said, "This is a sad day for me personally, and for the Humana team. In his extraordinary lifetime, David changed the lives of so many people. As co-founder of Humana, he planted a seed that today has grown into a company that serves millions of people in their healthcare needs, helping them live healthier and happier lives. In addition to his impact at Humana, he inspired and made a significant difference in the lives of many others, in and outside the Louisville community, and around the world. For those of us who had the privilege of knowing him, we’ve been made better by his presence in our lives. I don’t think we could ever measure the positive impact he has made, especially in his hometown of Louisville."
Jones was a graduate of Male High School and the University of Louisville where he was a member of the Navy ROTC. After completing his Naval service, Jones was admitted to Harvard Law School. After teaching economics at Quinnipiac College to pay his way through law school, Jones applied and was admitted to Yale, graduating in the Class of 1960.
After graduation, Jones joined Wyatt Tarrant and Combs that same year. That’s where he met Wendell Cherry, the man with whom he founded Humana in 1961.
Jones was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Betty. She died in August at the age of 86.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.