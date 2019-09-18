Humana co-founder David Jones dies

In a statement announcing the death of Jones, Bruce Broussard, the current Humana President & CEO, said, "This is a sad day for me personally, and for the Humana team. In his extraordinary lifetime, David changed the lives of so many people. As co-founder of Humana, he planted a seed that today has grown into a company that serves millions of people in their healthcare needs, helping them live healthier and happier lives. In addition to his impact at Humana, he inspired and made a significant difference in the lives of many others, in and outside the Louisville community, and around the world. For those of us who had the privilege of knowing him, we’ve been made better by his presence in our lives. I don’t think we could ever measure the positive impact he has made, especially in his hometown of Louisville."