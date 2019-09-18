LMPD searching for missing 22-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) is asking for the public's help to finding a 22-year-old man who went missing from the Shawnee neighborhood.
Tyrone H. Goodnight was last seen at 3612 River Park Drive around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to LMPD. Goodnight described as a 5'10" and 230-pound black male with brown eyes and black hair.
He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and black pants.
Goodnight needs medication for diabetes and other medical issues, police said.
Anyone with information about Goodnight’s whereabouts is asked to contact LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.