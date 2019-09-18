Man charged with shooting at LMPD officer enters federal plea

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who fired shots at a Louisville Metro police officer has pleaded guilty to federal charges.
Elijah Eubanks, 21, was indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2018 for being a felon in possession of a gun. He entered his plea Tuesday.
On March 31, 2018, Eubanks fired at an LMPD officer who tried to question him while he was in a vehicle with another person. Eubanks, who had previously been convicted on state charges of attempted murder in connection with the shooting, was not supposed to be in possession of a gun due to a previous pre-trial diversion agreement on wanton endangerment and criminal mischief charges.
Eubanks is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 1 in U.S. District Court in Louisville.
