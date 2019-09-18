More than 150,000 KY voters placed on inactive list

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s State Democratic Party demanded action after they say more than 150,000 registered Kentucky voters were placed on an “inactive list” that could prevent them from voting in November.
Ben Self, chair of the Kentucky Democratic Party, sent a letter to the Kentucky State Board Elections demanding the reactivation of the voters on the list.
According to the letter, Self said the board operated behind closed doors with no public notice.
The list includes both democrats and republicans who have not participated in the two previous federal election cycles or have not updated their voter information in the same period.
The Kentucky State Board of Elections determined it does not mean you can not vote if you are on the list.
Secretary of State Allison Lundergan-Grimes said other issues will arise out of the decision and lead to errors at polling places.
Lundergan-Grimes also said it will keep candidates from canvassing in terms of calls and mail.
