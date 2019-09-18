New program helps students go to college with little to no debt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s hard to move forward when you are looking back. Paying off college debt can really take a toll on what you can and can’t do with your future. There is a new program that help you go to college and gain a career in health care.
Norton Healthcare and UPS are launching a new program that will allow students to graduate with little to no debt. It's called Norton Healthcare-UPS Health Care Career Tracks. It's open to students with Norton Helathcare High School Academy Program with several JCPS schools, as well as current UPS employees, School to Work and Metropolitan College students who are interested in health care careers.
Norton and UPS hope to expand the program to more schools in the future.
While taking classes at Jefferson Community Technical college, or the University of Louisville, Metropolitan College students work for UPS as third shift part time package handlers at UPS Worldport. Starting pay is $14.00 per hour, students receive 100% paid in-state tuition, bonuses, and book reimbursements, academic and career coaching.
"What this means for a student is they can concentrate on their education," Tracy Roberts, VP of Human Resources at UPS Airlines said. "They can pursue a career on a part time or full time basis in a post secondary school and they can graduate debt free."
Sierra Barnes is a senior at Valley High School.
"A lot of people are scared to go to college because they can't pay, they don't have money they don't want to be in debt," Barnes said. "I think it's great."
Before finishing school students can explore a few career paths:
- They can continue working at UPS and apply to become a Norton Scholar
- Apply for a position at Norton Healthcare while finishing their college program
- Apply for a student role in one of the track programs at Norton Healthcare
"It's an opportunity for students to achieve their goals in a way to that allows them to truly understand what they are getting into before they actually jump into it," senior VP and chief human resources officer of Norton Helathcare Gladys Lopez said.
