North Vernon PD investigates 3 school threats in a week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The North Vernon Police Department has arrested three students for school-related threats in the past week.
Each incident was uncovered by the school resource officer.
On September 10th, the SRO learned a 6th grader made a vague threat to the school on social media, referencing prior school shootings.
That same day, a 9th grader was heard making threats against two students in a classroom.
Then September 16th, students heard an 11th grader making a vague broad threat.
All three students were arrested and charged with Level 5 felony intimidation.
Police say there’s no evidence any of the threats were connected or included prior planning or preparation.
Each suspect will be prosecuted in juvenile court.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.