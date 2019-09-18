North Vernon PD investigates 3 school threats in a week

Three students now facing felony charges

By WAVE3.com Staff | September 17, 2019 at 8:35 PM EDT - Updated September 17 at 8:42 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The North Vernon Police Department has arrested three students for school-related threats in the past week.

Each incident was uncovered by the school resource officer.

On September 10th, the SRO learned a 6th grader made a vague threat to the school on social media, referencing prior school shootings.

That same day, a 9th grader was heard making threats against two students in a classroom.

Then September 16th, students heard an 11th grader making a vague broad threat.

All three students were arrested and charged with Level 5 felony intimidation.

Police say there’s no evidence any of the threats were connected or included prior planning or preparation.

Each suspect will be prosecuted in juvenile court.

