Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg campaigns in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg organized a campaign event in Louisville on Tuesday night.
The South Bend Mayor, known as “Mayor Pete,” is one of ten candidates vying for the 2020 democratic nomination.
Hosted by LGBTQ nightclub Play, the event was organized and sold out in just a few days, according to the owner of the club. With 1,200 enthusiastic supporters in attendance, the event felt more like a party.
Inez Platt, 88, said she’s been waiting a long time to feel this excited about a candidate.
“He generates energy and interest, and intelligence, everything we need today,” Platt said. “I think he generally cares about the people and believes in the causes and will work very hard for what he believes in.”
Platt brought her daughter Pam to the event.
Meanwhile, Kiran, 10, convinced his mom Giselle Limpawuchara to take him along.
“They’re going to be the ones to inherit what we leave them and our climate is a mess, our schools my son is scared,” Limpawuchara explained.
It was Kiran’s birthday and he’s a fan of Buttigieg.
“He might have the chance to be president and he might be a good president," he said.
Kiran came prepped with a question: how would Buttigieg keep him safe in school?
“This is what these kids are up against and I’ve got policy ideas for all these things. But the biggest thing I have to tell these kids is you’re not supposed to worry about any of this stuff. We are supposed to deal with that so you don’t have to,” Buttigieg explained.
When elected to lead the city of South Bend eight years ago, Buttigieg was the youngest mayor in the country and the first to come out as gay.
“We got a crisis of belonging in this country made worse by politicians who specialize different Americans for different reasons ‘you don’t belong,’” Buttigieg said.
Buttigieg took questions on economic empowerment, student debt and capital punishment.
“It is different, he is different,” supporter Laura Harbolt said. “I know what his proposals are so far, I think that for me I am just here to be inspired all over again and to hear his plan for the future because we need the hope.”
WAVE 3 News live-streamed the event on our digital platforms. Click here to re-watch.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.