Reactions pour in over the passing of David Jones

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several Kentucky leaders have issued statements in reaction to the death David Jones. Jones was the co-founder and former CEO of Louisville-based Humana, Inc.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
“Elaine and I mourn the passing of David Jones Sr., a devoted son of Louisville and a very dear friend. I can say without exaggeration that David was the single most influential friend and mentor I’ve had in my entire career. I’ve never forgotten something he told me when I was starting out in Jefferson County: ‘The most important word in the English language is “focus”.’"
“David used his focus and many other talents to build an extraordinary American business and better his community. Whenever a local need had everybody else stumped, David always seemed to end up in the thick of it, forging a path to success.
“Many will rightly reflect on David’s brilliance and determination. But he was also one of the kindest, most decent, most generous individuals I have ever met. I will sorely miss his friendship. Elaine and I join all of Louisville in grief and in appreciation for our friend David.”
Congressman John Yarmuth (KY-3)
“Today, I join countless Louisvillians in mourning the loss of David Jones Sr., founder of Humana and a philanthropic champion for our city. David Jones’ generosity has touched nearly every single facet of our community, from our thriving arts scene to our parks system, just as the business he started with a $1,000 dream 58 years ago has become a pillar of our local economy. I can’t think of an individual who has had a greater impact on the city we call home. He will be missed.”
Mayor Greg Fischer
"With David Jones’ passing, we have lost a giant of our city. From his historic entrepreneurial success to his extensive philanthropy, along with his beloved wife, Betty, he leaves so many well-known city-shaping accomplishments. But it was the countless people he touched with individual acts of kindness that the public will never know about that meant the most to him. Through all of that, his unwavering love for his family was an inspiration for all to behold. David Jones’ commitment to making the world a better place will forever leave a profound impact on our city."
Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers
“It’s impossible to quantify the effect that David Jones Sr. had on not only the state of Kentucky, but the world as a whole. While he will forever be remembered for his impact on the healthcare industry, his lasting memory will be one of a caring and patriotic man who loved Kentucky. I cherish the kindness he bestowed upon me over the years, whether it was unsolicited notes of encouragement or conversations about our sons, both Marines. David was a man who touched many lives, but more than anything, he sought what was best for the city of Louisville, the Commonwealth, and the future generations of Kentucky.”
Kentucky Speaker of the House David Osborne
“Kentucky is a better place because of David Jones. As a businessman, he was a visionary who changed the delivery of health care dramatically. However, his real legacy can be found in the countless individuals and charitable organizations that he invested in building. His was the All-American success story, made better because he believed that the same achievements could be possible for anyone willing to work hard. Mr. Jones’ impact will be felt in this state for generations to come.”
Wendy Dant Chesser, President & CEO of One Southern Indiana
"On behalf of the entire One Southern Indiana organization, I extend my deepest sympathy to the Jones and Humana families upon learning of the passing of David Jones, Sr. Our entire region benefitted tremendously from the contributions he made to the Louisville community throughout his life, from his founding of Humana many years ago, to his continual innovations and reinventions of what the company could be and could accomplish, to his philanthropic pursuits in a range of areas. From his humble beginnings to a series of noted and respected accomplishments, David Jones, Sr., epitomized the American Dream. He put the human in humanity, and the humanity in Humana.
Humana Chairman of the Board Kurt Hilzinger
“I’m saddened by the news of David’s passing. David was a true pioneer, launching several successful businesses. Through all of his successes, his core values and his compassion for helping others never wavered. I’m awestruck by his life’s accomplishments as an entrepreneur, business leader, philanthropist, community leader, and importantly, as a husband and father. David and Betty were proud of their family, and rightfully so. The Jones family continues to contribute to Louisville and our country in many wonderful ways.” – Kurt Hilzinger, Humana Chairman of the Board
Rev. Dr. Kevin Cosby, President of Simmons College
“One of the most profound influences in my life is David Jones Sr. He was one of the first white men I had ever met who believed in me more than I believed in myself. “Cosby also adds, “when I became president of Simmons, we had nothing, but he believed in us and wrote a check for $1 million dollars- he was from West Louisville and the best friend West Louisville ever had.”
