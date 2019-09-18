REAL ID hits bump in the road amid looming 2020 deadline

“In partnership with the Circuit Court Clerks and the Administrative Office of the Courts, the proposed approach is for Circuit Court Clerks to continue to issue standard, non-REAL ID driver’s licenses while the Transportation Cabinet works with the legislature to consider implementing a network of regional offices to issue the optional REAL ID compliant cards,” the press release reads. “The Cabinet believes this is the fastest and most efficient path forward to make REAL ID compliant cards available statewide before the federal deadline of October 2020.”