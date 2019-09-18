Shively Police investigating fatal shooting

Shively Police investigating fatal shooting
The shooting happened in Shively, near Dixie Highway and Kennedy Road. (Source: Gray Television)
By Makayla Ballman | September 18, 2019 at 5:51 PM EDT - Updated September 18 at 5:51 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a person was shot to death in Shively.

According to police, it happened around 5:20 p.m. near Dixie Highway and Kennedy Road.

When police arrived, they found that one person had been shot.

Lt. Col. Josh Myers with Shively Police confirmed to WAVE 3 News that the victim died at the scene.

It’s unclear if there are any suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Shively Police at (502) 448-6181.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.