Shively Police investigating fatal shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a person was shot to death in Shively.
According to police, it happened around 5:20 p.m. near Dixie Highway and Kennedy Road.
When police arrived, they found that one person had been shot.
Lt. Col. Josh Myers with Shively Police confirmed to WAVE 3 News that the victim died at the scene.
It’s unclear if there are any suspects.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Shively Police at (502) 448-6181.
