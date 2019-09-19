Child, 6, struck by school bus in St. Matthews

Child, 6, struck by school bus in St. Matthews
St. Matthews police confirmed a JCPS bus struck a 6-year-old child after the child got off the bus Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff | September 19, 2019 at 4:56 PM EDT - Updated September 19 at 6:09 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A young person was struck by a school bus in the St. Matthews area Thursday afternoon.

Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed that St. Matthews police received a call at about 4:15 p.m. about a bus striking the victim on Girard Drive, near Girard Court.

St. Matthews police confirmed a JCPS bus struck a 6-year-old child after the child got off the bus. The child suffered a head wound and was being rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital.

The child was conscious on the way to the hospital, WAVE 3 News reported.

This story will be updated when new details become available.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.