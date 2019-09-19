FallTALK! Thursday Edition

Today’s video will include the latest drought map that was updated today. The drought zone has expanded some ...which isn’t shocking.
Moisture is going to try to inch into our western sections over the next 36 hours. Generally a zone along/west of I-65. This could be enough to spark a downpour but don’t bet on widespread coverage. Hopefully you will be one of the lucky ones to pick up some rain.
Our next “main” chance still looks to be with a cold front moving in Monday. Exact timing is still being worked out with Monday morning starting to be the trend today. That isn’t good as a morning arrival would mean less heating/fuel and an even greater potential for less rainfall. We’ll keep monitoring it.
The front will at least knock us back into the 80s for a few days.
The pattern for later next week is still a bit unclear but longer term signals for the following weekend continue to point to a return of the 90s.
Autumn officially begins Monday morning.
