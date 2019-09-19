FORECAST: Drought expands across WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our longest dry spell in 20 years continues, and so does the heat with highs in the city likely to cross the 90° mark yet again this afternoon.
There will be a bit more moisture added to the air later tonight and Friday that will at least bring back an isolated downpour risk. This looks to be roughly the zone along and west of I-65. Most will stay dry, however.
The heat will continue into the weekend with a cold front finally able to push in by early Monday. This will also be when our next “decent” chance at some rain takes place. The front will also push our highs back into the 80s for a few days at least.
