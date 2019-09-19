FORECAST: Stretch of 90-degree days continues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite more clouds in today’s forecast, temperatures are still expected to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. Tonight, lows bottom out in the 60s once again.
While a few isolated showers are possible in western portions of WAVE Country Friday morning but most locations will remain dry. Friday’s and Saturday’s highs will sit in the upper 80s and low 90s.
An approaching front brings much needed scattered showers late Sunday into Monday. The extra clouds and rain limit afternoon highs to the 80s Monday afternoon. Highs remain in the 80s Tuesday behind the front as drier weather returns.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.