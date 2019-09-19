Ft. Campbell soldier charged with vehicular homicide

NASHVILLE, TN. (WAVE) - A Ft. Campbell soldier is charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness driving after a June 14th crash claimed the life of a Nashville man.
Danny Weld-Ebanks, 23, a soldier at Ft. Campbell, surrendered to officers on Wednesday.
Nashville Police say Weld-Ebanks was driving at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic. When Weld-Ebanks approached the I-24 split, he veered across the gore are to continue on to I-40 east. As Weld-Ebanks was in the gore, his vehicle struck the back of a Nissan Frontier pickup truck, being driven by Matthew Kenigson, 47.
One witness reported that the Nissan’s reverse lights were on prior to the crash. Kenigson died at the scene.
Weld-Ebanks and his passenger, Brenden Evans, 28, also of Ft. Campbell, were not seriously hurt.
Weld-Ebanks is jailed in lieu of $15,000 bond.
