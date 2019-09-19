1 of 3 kidnapping suspects reaches plea deal

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - One of three suspects in a June 2019 attack has reached a plea deal in Madison, Indiana.
Jaylon Pace,19, pleaded guilty to one felony count of aiding a kidnapping.
On June 19, Pace, and two teens, Elani Hines and Hailey P. Bartley, both 16, are accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl and recording the incident. According to one report, Pace can be seen handing a bottle to the other suspects who poured it on the victim.
The victim was beaten and her head was shaved.
Both Hines and Bartly are being charged as adults in the case.
By pleading guilty, Pace will not face six other other felony charges related to aiding, inducing or causing criminal confinement, battery and obstruction of justice. The charges could have carried a prison sentence of up to 16 years prison on each count and a fine of up to $10,000. However, by agreeing to plead guilty and cooperate with the state, the prosecution will seek to cap his prison time at no more than nine years.
Pace is being held on a $100,000 cash bond. He’s due back in court on October 1.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.