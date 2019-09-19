KSP investigates fatal crash in Bardstown

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a person died in a crash Wednesday morning.
According to KSP, George Froehlich, 77, of Cox’s Creek, was attempting to exit the Five Star Food Mart lot, turning left on to southbound New Shepherdsville Road when he entered the path of a 2013 Chevrolet 1500 work van operated by Christopher Sympson, 29, of Bardstown.
Frehlich was transported to Flaget Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased by the Nelson County Coroner’s office.
Sympson was transported by private means to a medical care facility for non-life threatening injuries.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.