Louisville family to compete for cash on Family Feud

Pai Charasika shared these photos with WAVE 3 News, showing the Louisville family alongside Steve Harvey. (Source: Pai Charasika)
By Berry Stockton | September 19, 2019 at 7:15 AM EDT - Updated September 19 at 7:15 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A WAVE Country family is ready to play the Feud!

Upcoming contestant Pai Charasika told WAVE 3 News his family made it through the selection process in Louisville last summer. They were then flown to Hollywood earlier this year to tape the episodes, alongside host Steve Harvey.

The Charasika family made it through the selection process in Louisville before being flown to Hollywood. (Source: Pai Charasika)

Charasika said despite the long days, Harvey was hilarious and they had a great experience.

You can watch the Charasika family compete for cash on WAVE 3 News on September 19, 20 and 23 at 4:30 p.m. The family has also organized a watch party at Saints Pizza in St. Matthews for Friday night and are inviting those in the community who wish to celebrate with them to attend.

