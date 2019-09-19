Louisville Parks and Recreation to discuss present, future aquatics facilities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite budget cuts that kept three out of four city pools closed this summer, a discussion will take place on Thursday about building a new indoor aquatic center.
Louisville Parks and Recreation will break down plans for the new indoor center. They also want to get feedback from swimmers about what types of facilities the city needs, either indoor, outdoor, recreational or competitive.
The meeting takes place at the Allgeier Park Community Center, near the Mega Cavern at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.