Metro Solid Waste Enforcement impounds 10th illegal dumping vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Solid Waste Enforcement has located and impounded its 10th vehicle of 2019 for illegal dumping.
The Ford Ranger truck and two individuals were caught on a Schnitzelburg neighborhood resident’s security camera, dumping a couch behind the property.
Enforcement received an anonymous tip that led them to the owner of the truck in District 21. The owner told Metro Solid Waste Enforcement that he planned to dispose of the couch for free at the Waste Reduction Center, but he didn’t realize it is closed on Mondays. Instead of waiting another day, he dumped it on someone else’s property, leading to a $500 fine and $250 cleanup fee plus impound lot fees.
Residents of Jefferson County can take up to 3 large household items per day to the Waste Reduction Center, 636 Meriwether Avenue for free. The center is open Tuesday through Saturday and closed on Sundays and Mondays.
