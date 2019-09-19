Student on school bus charged for having gun in backpack

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State police have arrested a juvenile for bring a gun onto a school bus.
According to KSP, troopers were called around 7:15 a.m. by the Washington County Schools after other students told the bus driver the student had a gun his in possession. The weapon was found in the student’s backpack.
KSP said school staff interceded before the child entered the school building with the weapon.
The juvenile has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and is being lodged in the Adair County Youth Development Center.
