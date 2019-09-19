UofL to induct six into Athletics Hall of Fame

A distance runner from Kenya, Wesley Korir (2005-07) holds school records in the outdoor 1500m, 3000m, and 5000m and the indoor 5000m. He earned multiple All-American honors, finishing third in the 5000m at the 2007 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship and 12th in the fall of 2007 at the NCAA Cross Country Championships. Following his collegiate career, Korir competed in marathons, winning the open division of the 2008 Chicago Marathon with no previous marathon experience, posting the fourth-fastest time overall. He won his next marathon, the 2009 Los Angeles Marathon, in a time of 2:08:24 which at the time was the fastest marathon ever run in the state of California. He repeated as champion in Los Angeles in 2010 and won the prestigious Boston Marathon in 2012. Korir was elected a member of Kenya's Parliament in 2013. He is working with dairy farmers of Cherangany to improve and strengthen their yield.