Young person struck by bus in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A young person was struck by a bus in the St. Matthews area Thursday afternoon.
Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed that St. Matthews police received a call at about 4:15 p.m. about a bus striking the victim on Girard Drive, near Girard Court.
St. Matthews police confirmed a JCPS bus struck a 5-year-old child after the child got off the bus. The child suffered a head wound and was being rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital.
WAVE 3 News has a crew headed to the scene.
This story will be updated when new details become available.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.