Behind the Forecast: How weather affects Fall colors

The best fall foliage displays come after warm, sunny days and cool (but not freezing) nights. Sunshine promotes the creation of sugars in leaves, according to the Michigan State University (MSU) Extension. Cooler nights along with narrowing leaf veins during the fall guarantees that the sugars produced during the day remain trapped in the leaf. Large amounts of sugar and light result in the creation of anthocyanin pigments that produce red, crimson, and purple colors. Carotenoid pigments are always present in leaves so yellow and gold leaf colors are less influenced by the weather.