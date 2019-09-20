Cause of death released 2 months after Clark County jail inmate found unresponsive in cell

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Two months after a woman died in the Clark County Jail, her cause of death has been released.
Amanda Lewis, 42, was found unresponsive in her cell on July 5.
She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott reported that Lewis died from sepsis resulting from a staph infection over a matter of hours, and multiple pulmonary abscesses, with a history of intravenous drug use a contributing factor.
Lewis was arrested July 1 on charges of theft, trespassing and possession of a syringe and narcotics after police said she took $119 in merchandise from Walmart.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.