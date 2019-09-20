City leaders say talk of new aquatics center began before budget crisis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A plan for a new indoor aquatics center in Louisville has apparently been in the works for up to a decade.
About a dozen people attended a meeting Thursday night at the Allgeier Community Center to hear more about it.
But it comes amid a city budget crunch that kept three of four outdoor pools closed this summer.
That includes Nelson-Hornbeck Park in Fairdale.
“From what we were told here tonight, this process was in motion prior to the cuts,” Councilman Mark Fox said. “So that’s a relief to hear that.”
Louisville Forward Chief Mary Ellen Wiederwohl said local aquatics have some needs.
“We started this conversation back before the budget crisis happened, and now, here where we are, we’re in a worse spot than we were,” she said. “So we just decided just to acknowledge it, and say, ‘OK, tonight let’s talk about all the needs that we have in acquatics.’”
There was no estimated cost given for the project, and no decisions were made.
Those who attended saw a presentation about how Louisville’s public pools stack up to other cities in our region.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.