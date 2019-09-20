Clarksville Police investigating after a man beaten badly in act of retaliation

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Clarksville Police are investigating after neighbors found a man beaten nearly to death.
Officers were called out to the Wellington Green Mobile Home Park around 12:45 p.m. Thursday. Neighbors who found the man say his injuries looked like something out of a movie.
"It's scary," said Cessilie Barton, who lives nearby.
Barton was coming back from the store Thursday afternoon when she saw a man near her neighbor's home in just a towel, beaten badly.
“The guy glanced at me and his face was just so bruised and beaten up and he was dripping blood from his ears, nose, mouth. I mean, it was awful. He had cuts across his chest, down his chest, arms, he was beaten up pretty bad,” Barton said.
His eyes appeared to be nearly swollen shut, Barton said, his face massive with swelling. It was a terrifying sight for many in the typically quiet neighborhood.
"He had marks around his neck, he was choked. He looked like he had been restrained. His feet were cut up, his knees were busted. It was just beyond belief how much anger somebody can have to do that to somebody. I don't understand it."
Clarksville Police say the victim was in his home when he was attacked. His identity has not been released.
One neighbor who lives next door said he heard what he thought was a domestic dispute at the house and what sounded like gunshots soon after. Later, he said he watched as police bagged a bat for evidence.
Clarksville Police say this was not random, calling this an act of retaliation. But retaliation for what, police have not yet said.
“Knowing that it happened a few houses down from you, it’s just nerve-rattling. It terrifies me,” Barton said.
She called 911 and the man's family, letting them know what happened. She said his injuries were so severe, she was surprised he was able to walk to reach help.
"I feel if he would have been left alone, he would have died," Barton said.
The man was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment.
Neighbors here now hope that police are able to catch the attacker and quickly.
"No matter what he did, he definitely didn't deserve that," Barton said. " Didn't deserve that."
Clarksville Police say they have identified a suspect in the case but so far, no arrests have been made.
