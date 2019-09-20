FallTALK! Friday Edition

It the last Friday of the summer season and we finally got some downpours on the radar. While many of you will miss out on the rain, most will still have to deal with the heat as 90 degrees is still on table for later.
In fact, the last weekend of summer will continue the theme for the past couple of months of 90 degree weather.
It looks mainly dry Saturday and MOST of Sunday. Once we head into late Sunday afternoon and Sunday night, the radar will start to light up to our north. We will track those showers/t-storms Sunday night into Monday as they sink southward into Kentucky. Coverage of the rain is still in question but Kentucky does look to get the lower end of the deal compared to Indiana at this point.
A break from the heat with highs in the 80s for a few days next week is still in the forecast, but so is the return to the miserable heat.
Today’s video will take a closer look at the longer term.
