Fight in jail lobby lands one behind bars

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man was arrested after getting involved in a fight inside the jail lobby.
Broc Rogers, 33, walked into the Scott County Jail on Thursday and told jail staff that he had a warrant out for his arrest. After checking, the Scott County Jailer confirmed that Rogers did have a “Writ of Attachment” warranting his arrest.
Rogers then told jail staff that he wasn’t going to jail and then lunged at a Sheriff’s Deputy and the jailer, hitting both of them before fleeing the jail on foot. The deputy gave chase and “one point, Rogers stopped and turned around to confront officers again” the arrest report states.
During the scuffle, Rogers reached on the ground for what was later identified as a large hunting knife that had fallen from his waistband.
Police were able to arrest Rogers, who’s now locked up in the Scott County Jail. He’s charged with writ of attachment, two counts of battery and resisting law enforcement.
