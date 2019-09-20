FORECAST: A break from the heat is in sight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another 90-degree day will send us to 70 days with highs at or above 90 degrees for the year. Add to that the rainfall that some experienced today; many did not. This includes the official observing station at the Louisville International Airport.
With only a trace of rain reported, the dry stretch without measurable precipitation continues, now at 24 consecutive days.
Through the evening hours, we still have an isolated chance for a downpour, but most stay dry. That will be something to watch for the high school football games. You can expect clearing skies later tonight with dry conditions.
Saturday and Sunday, the heat builds back with highs in the lower 90s expected both days. A cold front crawls toward WAVE Country on Sunday night, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible overnight into early Monday.
At this point, we’ll keep the chance scattered at 40 percent, with much of the activity fading as it moves through WAVE Country. The 90s take a temporary break through the first half of next week, but look to return as we say goodbye to September.
