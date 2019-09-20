FORECAST: Highs near 90 through the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This morning’s clouds will not only bring a small isolated shower chance into the forecast but also play a big part in how much temperatures rise this afternoon.
Breezy southwesterly winds push afternoon highs to near 90°. If the clouds exit the region early enough this afternoon, those temperatures can easily climb a few degrees higher.
Temperatures fall into the 60s overnight as clouds clear. Saturday will be sunny and dry as highs return to the low 90s.
A fading cold front brings scattered shower and thunderstorm chances to the region late Sunday through Monday. While any rain is beneficial, it does not look to be enough to get the area out of a drought.
Clouds and rain will limit Monday’s highs to the mid-80s.
Afternoon highs remain in the mid-80s Tuesday behind the front; high-pressure returns and drives temperatures back to near 90° before the week ends.
