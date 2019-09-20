FORECAST: Some stay below 90 on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few clouds will linger overnight with temperatures once again well above average – in the 60s for most, 70 in the city.
We’ll make another run at 90 degrees Friday, but more clouds will make it tougher to achieve. If we reach it, it will place us at 70 days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees. The increase in cloud cover will bring only an isolated chance (10 percent) for a downpour. Most areas will stay dry.
The same story is true into the first half of the weekend with highs in the 90s and mainly dry conditions.
The next appreciable cold front arrives late Sunday into Monday, with cooler temperatures for a few days as highs slide back into the 80s. It will also bring our next best chance for rain, but still only a 30-percent chance.
It’s tough to break a drought!
