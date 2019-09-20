Frankfort Police identify suspect in triple shooting that left one dead

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Frankfort Police have identified the man they say is responsible for shooting three people, one of whom died, at a park at the beginning of September.
Through the information and evidence obtained during the investigation and interviews of eyewitnesses, police issued an arrest warrant for Justin L. Cromer, 28 for his involvement in the murder of Anthony Hendrix, 25.
The Frankfort Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to the arrest of Cromer.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cromer is asked to call 502-875-8648 or click here provide police your tip anonymously.
