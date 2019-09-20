Haitian man learns how to create clean water in his country

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Choir members from a school in Haiti were in Louisville recently as one of the U.S. performance stops. During their Louisville stop, the group visited a local organization that says it was one of the first responders on the ground in Haiti after the earthquake nearly ten years ago. One of the singers was so inspired by WaterStep's work that he went back to learn more.
Albertis Dure, 24, is from Bainet. When he heads back home September 26 he'll be bringing back more than souvenirs and memories. Dure will have tools to help that could help keep people in his village safe and healthy.
Through his translator Dure said his family has to walk miles to get water and there are no roads to walk on. He said most of the water near his community is also contaminated. When Dure went back to WaterStep, he learned how to purify water and kill bacteria using salt and a car battery. Dure was also taught how to make bleach to keep surfaces clean.
Dure said what motivated him to come back and learn about water purification is that it is hard for him to watch people living in difficult situations.
Dure said bringing this information to his country will be lifesaving because not everyone has the resources to keep themselves safe from contaminated water.
