Hardin County officials searching for vehicle that hit school bus then drove away

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run collision with a Hardin County school bus.
It happened around 6:13 a.m. Friday morning in the 13800 block of Salt River Road. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver’s side bus mirror was hit by an oncoming vehicle that crossing into the bus’ lane of travel.
The other vehicle, described as a utility/service truck with an American Flag on the back was traveling eastbound and did not stop after the collision.
No students were aboard the bus at the time of the collision. The driver suffered minor cuts from the broken glass.
If anyone witnessed the collision or has information that can help identify the vehicle and operator, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 270-765-5133.
