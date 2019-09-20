Innagural Brotherhood Ride honors fallen first responders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is the fifth state to initiate a Brotherhood Ride, a 200+ mile fully supported memorial bicycle ride to honor fallen firefighters, police officers, EMS, corrections officers & K9s killed in the line of duty in Kentucky.
The ride runs Sept. 20 and 21.
This year’s inaugural ride will take place mainly in the center of the state. The ride started in Bardstown Friday morning and will end at the Kentucky Bourbon Festival in Bardstown Saturday evening.
The ride consists of visits to police or firefighter memorials in Richmond, Lexington, Frankfort and Louisville on both days.
Before ending the ride Saturday, riders will stop to greet local families of fallen firefighters and police at Louisville’s Jefferson Square Park. The stop will be a brief tribute to honor those lost in the line of duty will follow, with the playing of bagpipes and hoisting of the American flag from aerial trucks.
All riders are active or retired first responders or survivors of the fallen.
